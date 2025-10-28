Hyderabad Rains Due To Cyclone Montha: Telangana on Yellow Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Telangana, warning of light rain and thunderstorms in isolated places across B. Kothagudem, Hanamkonda, Hyderabad, Jangaon, Jogulamba Gadwal, Khammam, M. Malkajgiri, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Rangareddy, Suryapet, Wanaparthy, Warangal, and Y. Bhuvanagiri districts.

A fresh spell of rainfall is expected to lash parts of Telangana under the influence of severe cyclonic storm Montha brewing in the Bay of Bengal.

As of 5:30 a.m. on October 28 (Tuesday), the cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards at 15 kmph during the past six hours, intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm. It was centered about 190 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 270 km south-southeast of Kakinada, 340 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam, and 550 km south-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha).

It is expected to continue moving north-northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, during the evening or night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained winds of 90–100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph.

The cyclone is likely to trigger very heavy rainfall in southern and central Telangana, including Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Khammam, Suryapet, Nagarkurnool, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, and Jangaon districts on October 28. Some of these areas may receive 90–150 mm of rainfall.

Additionally, moderate to heavy rains are expected in Hyderabad, Medak, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Mahabubabad, and Warangal districts, with 40–70 mm rainfall in a few places.

In Hyderabad, intermittent spells of moderate to heavy downpours are expected throughout October 28.

Rainfall is likely to continue in a few districts on October 29 (Wednesday), with Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem forecast to receive very heavy rains.

Several other districts, including Hyderabad, Sangareddy, Khammam, Kamareddy, and Warangal, are expected to experience heavy rainfall.

Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel as the rains may lead to waterlogging and traffic disruptions.