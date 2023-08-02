Hyderabad: Pothole Claims Life of Class 2 Girl in Bachupally 

Hyderabad: An eight-year-old was crushed under a school bus after she fell off her father’s bike on hitting a pothole at Bachupally. The road which was damaged due to recent torrential rains claimed the life of a class 2 girl. The deceased girl was identified as Dikshita.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning when Dikishita was going to school with her father Kishore. While navigating a pothole near Dr Reddy’s Labs, Kishore lost the balance of his two-wheeler and his daughter fell off the bike. The speeding school bus coming from behind crashed into Kishore’s bike and ran over Dikshita resulting in her death. The girl’s father was also injured in the collision. Dikshita was a student of Delhi Public School (DPS) located at Bowrampet.

The angry locals soon caught hold of the school bus driver, identified as Shaik Raheem, and handed him over to the Bachupally police. The police have blamed the driver's negligent driving for the accident. They have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

In a separate incident, four students sustained injuries after their school bus overturned in Mahabubabad town on Wednesday. The incident took place under Danthalapally police station. The injured students were rushed to a nearby hospital.

