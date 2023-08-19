Hyderabad: Man Sustains Injuries in Explosion at Bholakpur Scrap Godown

Hyderabad: A man was injured after an explosion at a scrap yard in Bholakpur locality of Musheerabad here on Saturday. The injured person was immediately rushed to Gandhi hospital.

According to reports, Mohammed Siraj from Uttar Pradesh runs a scrap godown in Bholakpur area. The blast occurred when he tried to open a chemical box. The explosion caused fire which quickly spread through the scrap shop. The fire tender was called to douse the fire.

After the explosion, the forensic CLUES team rushed to the site and started carrying out its preliminary investigation. The Musheerabad police Inspector E Jahangeer Yadav told reporters that he suspected that ‘some chemical or paint was stored in the box and it exploded due to a reaction’. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

