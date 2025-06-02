Hyderabad: HMWSSB to Build Rs 227 Crore Water and Sewage Infrastructure in Kokapet Neopolis

Hyderabad: In a significant push to support the fast-growing vertical city model at Kokapet’s Neopolis layout, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has launched a series of infrastructure projects worth ₹227.22 crore. These projects aim to enhance water supply and sewage facilities in the region and are funded by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

Approved under administrative sanction, the works are intended to make Neopolis a benchmark for sustainable and centralized urban development.

As part of the project, HMWSSB will construct a 45 million litres per day (MLD) Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), two 2.5 million litre Elevated Level Service Reservoirs (ELSRs), a 9 million litre Ground Level Storage Reservoir (GLSR), a pumphouse, a 132/6.6 kV electrical substation, a chlorination room, an office building, and staff quarters.

The STP will be operated and maintained for 15 years, ensuring long-term service reliability. The project will also include laying major pipelines: 1800 mm diameter gravity mains and 1500 mm diameter pumping mains using MS (mild steel) pipes.

HMWSSB has invited bids for the execution of the project. The selected agency will be required to conduct detailed surveys and submit design plans for approval before starting construction.

Officials emphasized that the initiative aligns with Telangana’s vision to transform Kokapet into a model urban zone, featuring modern and sustainable infrastructure. Once completed, Neopolis is expected to become a key example of smart urban planning in Hyderabad’s expanding metropolitan region.