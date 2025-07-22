Hyderabad BITS Startup Supplies Drones to Indian Army

Defence-tech startup Apollyon Dynamics, founded by BITS Pilani Hyderabad graduates Jayant Khatri and Sourya Choudhury, has made a remarkable entry into India’s defence sector. Within just two months of launch, the company has successfully delivered a fleet of indigenous unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Indian Army units across Jammu, Chandimandir, Panagarh, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Apollyon Dynamics specializes in building custom unmanned aerial systems (UAS) tailored specifically for India's defence and surveillance needs. One of the startup’s most widely adopted innovations is a trainer UAV, praised for its robust design and ease of operation—making it ideal for soldiers with no prior drone experience.

Building India’s Drone-Ready Army

Beyond hardware, Apollyon offers hands-on drone training programs, equipping army personnel with the skills to deploy and operate UAVs confidently in the field.

Their growing portfolio includes multi-role aerial platforms capable of:

Long-range surveillance

Payload delivery

Precision kamikaze missions

Flagship Kamikaze Drone Sets New Benchmark

Among Apollyon’s standout offerings is its flagship kamikaze drone, engineered to fly at over 300 km/h and deliver 1 kg payloads with high accuracy. This makes it one of the most efficient systems in its category and a significant force multiplier for tactical missions.

“The ecosystem at BITS Hyderabad gave us the platform to move fast, innovate responsibly, and solve real-world defence problems,” said co-founder Jayant Khatri.

The Road Ahead

Looking forward, the startup is focused on developing next-generation VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) and fixed-wing UAV platforms, further enhancing the operational versatility of India's drone fleet.

Apollyon Dynamics is quickly emerging as a critical player in India's journey toward self-reliant and advanced defence technologies.