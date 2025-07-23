Heavy Rains Expected in Telangana today, July 23, Schools Holiday!

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several districts in Telangana, predicting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next three days. The districts under red alert include Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Adilabad, and Peddapally, with rainfall expected to exceed 20 centimeters.

Despite the heavy rainfall, government offices will remain open. However, the Telangana government has declared a holiday today, July 23, for all educational institutions in the state due to the heavy rain and also the Bandh. This decision aims to ensure the safety and well-being of students, staff, and faculty amid the challenging weather conditions.

Districts Under Alert

Red Alert Districts:

Komaram Bheem Asifabad: Expected to receive heavy to hefty rainfall

Mancherial: Predicted to receive more than 20 centimeters of rainfall

Nirmal: Under red alert due to forecasted heavy rainfall

Adilabad: Expected to experience heavy rainfall

Peddapally: Predicted to receive heavy to hefty rainfall

Orange Alert Districts:

Nizamabad: Expected to receive 12 to 20 centimeters of rainfall

Jagtial: Under orange alert due to forecasted heavy rainfall

Jashankar Bhupalpally: Predicted to experience heavy rainfall

Mulugu: Expected to receive heavy rain, with Venkatapuram already clocking over 200 mm

Bhadradri Kothagudem: Under orange alert due to forecasted heavy rainfall

Yellow Alert Districts:

Nizamabad: Expected to receive 7 to 12 centimeters of rainfall

Kamareddy: Under yellow alert due to forecasted rainfall

Medak: Predicted to experience moderate rainfall

Siddipet: Expected to receive rainfall

Warangal: Predicted to experience heavy rainfall, likely to breach 150-200 mm in some pockets

Precautions and Preparations

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is on alert to respond to complaints related to clogged drains, fallen trees, and emergency clearance work. Citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, especially between 2 AM and 7 AM, and to evacuate from low-lying homes if water levels begin to rise. Emergency services and disaster response teams are on standby to respond to any situation.

Impact on Daily Life

The heavy rainfall is expected to disrupt daily life, with waterlogging and traffic jams likely in several areas. The IMD has warned of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across all 33 districts of Telangana. Residents are advised to stay indoors during lightning alerts and avoid traveling during intense spells.

Government Response

The Telangana government has released emergency funds of Rs 1 crore per district to support relief efforts. Medical teams have been deployed to prevent monsoon-related diseases like dengue. The government has also instructed district collectors to closely track IMD updates and alert villagers and farmers at least three hours in advance in case of heavy rainfall warnings.

