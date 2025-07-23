Heavy Rains Expected in Telangana today, July 23, Schools Holiday!
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several districts in Telangana, predicting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next three days. The districts under red alert include Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Adilabad, and Peddapally, with rainfall expected to exceed 20 centimeters.
Despite the heavy rainfall, government offices will remain open. However, the Telangana government has declared a holiday today, July 23, for all educational institutions in the state due to the heavy rain and also the Bandh. This decision aims to ensure the safety and well-being of students, staff, and faculty amid the challenging weather conditions.
Districts Under Alert
Red Alert Districts:
- Komaram Bheem Asifabad: Expected to receive heavy to hefty rainfall
- Mancherial: Predicted to receive more than 20 centimeters of rainfall
- Nirmal: Under red alert due to forecasted heavy rainfall
- Adilabad: Expected to experience heavy rainfall
- Peddapally: Predicted to receive heavy to hefty rainfall
Orange Alert Districts:
- Nizamabad: Expected to receive 12 to 20 centimeters of rainfall
- Jagtial: Under orange alert due to forecasted heavy rainfall
- Jashankar Bhupalpally: Predicted to experience heavy rainfall
- Mulugu: Expected to receive heavy rain, with Venkatapuram already clocking over 200 mm
- Bhadradri Kothagudem: Under orange alert due to forecasted heavy rainfall
Yellow Alert Districts:
- Nizamabad: Expected to receive 7 to 12 centimeters of rainfall
- Kamareddy: Under yellow alert due to forecasted rainfall
- Medak: Predicted to experience moderate rainfall
- Siddipet: Expected to receive rainfall
- Warangal: Predicted to experience heavy rainfall, likely to breach 150-200 mm in some pockets
Precautions and Preparations
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is on alert to respond to complaints related to clogged drains, fallen trees, and emergency clearance work. Citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, especially between 2 AM and 7 AM, and to evacuate from low-lying homes if water levels begin to rise. Emergency services and disaster response teams are on standby to respond to any situation.
Impact on Daily Life
The heavy rainfall is expected to disrupt daily life, with waterlogging and traffic jams likely in several areas. The IMD has warned of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across all 33 districts of Telangana. Residents are advised to stay indoors during lightning alerts and avoid traveling during intense spells.
Government Response
The Telangana government has released emergency funds of Rs 1 crore per district to support relief efforts. Medical teams have been deployed to prevent monsoon-related diseases like dengue. The government has also instructed district collectors to closely track IMD updates and alert villagers and farmers at least three hours in advance in case of heavy rainfall warnings.
