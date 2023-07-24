Former Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Meets Amit Shah in Delhi

Hyderabad: Former Telangana BJP chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday. The meeting assumes significance as this is Bandi Sanjay’s first meeting with the top BJP leader after G Kishan Reddy replaced him as the chief of state BJP unit.

The former state BJP chief apprised him of the latest political developments in the state. During the discussion, the Bandi Sanjay requested the Home Minister to consider revoking the suspension of the party's Gosha Mahal legislator Raja Singh. The BJP leadership had suspended Singh over his alleged derogatory comments on Prophet Muhammad.

Amit Shah tweeted that he met with the party's MP from Karimnagar constituency and they discussed various issues related to Telangana.

Later, Bandi Sanjay Kumar posted a tweet saying he “will strive to bring the party to power in state.”

“Always a pleasure to meet Chanakya of Indian politics Shri @AmitShah ji, Hon'ble Home Minister. Under your able guidance and direction, will work to strengthen @BJP4India in Telangana and strive to bring the party to power in state,'” Bandi Sanjay Kumar wrote in a tweet.

