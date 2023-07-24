Telangana HC Clears Decks for BJP’s Maha Dharna in Hyderabad Tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has given permission to the state BJP to hold the proposed Maha dharna against the BRS government at Dharna Chowk in the city on Tuesday.

The BJP leaders had approached the Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand to seek permission for holding a massive demonstration against the BRS government on July 25 to exert pressure on it to fulfill its electoral promise of providing double bedroom houses to the shelter-less people.

The BJP leadership moved the High Court after they were denied permission by the police. The Advocate General representing the State government told the court that the police denied the permission to hold the demonstration fearing law and order problems. To which, the High Court asked the government counsel why there was no law and order problem when the State government held a dharna against the Central government. The High Court further said it is the job of the police department to provide security to the 5,000 people who will likely participate in the dharna.

As part of its series of agitation against the KCR rule, the BJP is holding protests in all district headquarters. The party leaders and workers held massive protests in Warangal, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Narayanpet districts on Monday.

