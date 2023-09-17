Ex-MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy Joins Telangana Congress

Hyderabad: Former Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy joined the Congress here on Sunday. AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy welcomed him into the party fold by offering him the party’s khanduva (stole).

Other leaders who joined along with him include Ali Maqati, Chairman, Masqati Dairy, Dodda Nagesh, Corporator, Khammam and Upender Reddy.

On Saturday, former Chennur MLA Nallala Odelu along with his wife, Mancherial Zilla Parishad Chairperson Bhagyalaxmi returned to the grand old party. They said the ruling BRS leadership did not keep the promises made to them which made them quit their role in the party.

