Diwali Holiday Plans Hit as TGRTC Buses Halted Due to Telangana Bandh

The festive Deepawali spirit has been dampened for many residents of Hyderabad trying to reach their native towns today, as public transport came to a near standstill due to a statewide bandh. The protest is against the Telangana High Court’s interim stay on the 42 per cent BC quota in local body elections.

Commuters desperate to celebrate the festival with their families were left stranded, with videos circulating on social media showing families with young children waiting helplessly at bus stops across the city.

Auto-rickshaw fares have surged, with some drivers charging as much as Rs 500 for trips from LB Nagar to Chilakalaguda. When questioned, drivers appeared indifferent to the complaints.

The bandh turned violent in some areas, with a HP petrol station in Nallakunta vandalized, and a Bajaj showroom and Raghavendra Tiffin Center forced to shut down after shoes were hurled at them.

The shutdown, which began at 4 am, has disrupted Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus services as protesters blocked depots in multiple districts. Essential services, including medical shops and ambulances, have been exempted.

Major RTC depots in Hyderabad, such as MGBS, Rathifile, and Amberpet, witnessed protests, leaving buses confined to depots. Educational institutions and business establishments declared holidays, and streets across the city appeared deserted.

The bandh has also impacted transport in districts including Mahabubnagar, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Khammam, Kothagudem, Sangareddy, Medak, Nalgonda, and Adilabad, with bus services largely suspended and schools closed.

This comes after the Telangana High Court issued an interim stay on October 9 against the state government’s order providing 42 per cent BC reservation in local body elections, sparking widespread protests across the state.