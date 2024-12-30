December 31 - No Entry on Flyovers After 10 PM: Hyderabad New Year's Eve

The Hyderabad police have made elaborate arrangements for the New Year's celebrations in the city. The police have decided to celebrate the New Year with peace and security, keeping in view the experiences of last year.

As part of the arrangements, all flyovers in the city will be closed from the night of December 31 to prevent bike racing and speeding. Police have also decided not to permit outdoor events and DJ concerts.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sudhir Babu appealed to the people to cooperate with the police to prevent any untoward incidents during the celebrations. The police will also check for drug use during the celebrations and take action against those found guilty.

Wine shops and pubs will also be monitored, and will be asked to shut down before time. The police will also deal with the liquor-selling shop which sells the product to the minors. Vehicles have to be parked appropriately in such a manner that no one would find confusion in the same.

Events at farmhouses on the outskirts of the city will have to be conducted as per the rules, and drug use and obscene dance programs will not be allowed. Minors will not be allowed to drive vehicles, and action will be taken against those who provide vehicles to minors.

