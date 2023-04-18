Hyderabad: The Nampally Fast Track court on Wednesday sentenced Ranjith Kumar to 20 years in jail for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl LKG student studying at the DAV Public School in Banjara Hills. The accused was arrested on October 19, 2022.

The accused who worked as a driver for the school principal Madhavi had repeatedly assaulted the child, and the assault came to light only when the parents of the victim girl noticed changes in her behaviour and questioned her. The minor then told them of her ordeal and pointed to the driver who had committed the heinous act.

The driver would also handle other tasks at the school such as maintaining the laboratories and running errands for the staff members who had assaulted the child in the classroom. The incident sent shock waves in the city of Hyderabad and there was widespread outrage and condemnation over the incident.

The police arrested Ranjith Kumar and DAV School Principal Madhavi. A case was registered against Ranjith Kumar under sections 364, 376 (a) (b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act.

