As Cyclone Montha Set to Hit AP on Oct 28, Telangana Braces For Heavy Rains

Under the influence of Cyclone Montha, a high alert has been issued across Telangana — particularly in the eastern districts — with severe rainfall predicted on October 28 and 29.

According to the IMD, the deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28. The system is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada on the evening or night of October 28, packing winds of 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph.

As of 8:30 am on October 26 (Sunday), the depression was moving west-northwest at about 6 kmph, centered near latitude 11.2°N and longitude 87.1°E, roughly 620 km west of Port Blair, 780 km east-southeast of Chennai, and 830 km south-southeast of Kakinada. It is expected to continue strengthening as it moves northwestward and later north-northwestward, becoming a severe cyclonic storm by October 28.

With the cyclone nearing landfall, eastern Telangana districts, including Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Mulugu, Hanumakonda, Warangal, Khammam, and Suryapet, are forecast to receive 150–220 mm of rainfall, which could potentially lead to flash floods.

Other districts, including Adilabad, Hyderabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Nalgonda, and Nagarkurnool, are likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall on October 28 and 29.

The peak impact in Hyderabad is expected on October 28, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 40–60 kmph likely to affect the city. The IMD has also cautioned of waterlogging, traffic congestion, and power disruptions in low-lying areas.

In its latest weather bulletin, issued on October 26 by the Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, the IMD warned of widespread rainfall across Telangana over the next five days, with rainfall intensity increasing sharply on October 28 and 29. On October 29 and 30, very heavy rainfall (115–204 mm) is likely in Mancherial, Nalgonda, Warangal, Hanumakonda, and Khammam.

The IMD has advised residents to stay indoors during heavy spells, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay tuned for weather updates as Cyclone Montha moves closer to the coast.