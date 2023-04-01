Cyberabad Police Busts Biggest Data Theft Case

Cyberabad police have busted a biggest data theft case on Saturday, April 1. The police arrested a person for procuring and sale of data of 66.9 crore individuals and organisations across 24 states and 8 metropolitan cities.

The arrested person has been identified as Vinay Bharadwaj. The accused has set up an office in Faridabad and collected data from Amer Sohail and Madan Gopal. He used social media to resell the data to fraudsters.

The accused had the data of 18 lakh students from edu-tech platforms Byjus and Vedantu. They had also the data of 1.84 lakh cab users and 4.5 lakh salaried employees.

Police found that they had also consumer data from major organisations like GST, RTO, Amazon, Netflix, TouTube, Paytm, PhonePe, Big Baskey, BookMyShow, Instagram, Zomato, Policy Bazaar and Upstox.

The accused was also found to have the data of Defence Personnel, government employees, PAN card holders, 9 to 12th grade students, senior citizens, Delhi electricity consumers, D-MAT account holders, mobile numbers of various individuals, NEET students, insurance, credit and debit card holders.

#CyberabadPolice busted a data theft gang who has been involved in the theft, procurement, holding, and selling of personal and confidential data of 66.9 crore individuals and organizations across 24 states and 8 metropolitan cities. pic.twitter.com/Y6bdOfbGUF — Cyberabad Police (@cyberabadpolice) April 1, 2023

The accused was operating a website 'Inspire Webz' in Faridabad, Haryana and was selling the data to clients via cloud drive links. He has been selling data to clients for the last 8 to 10 months.

The c Cyberabad police seized two mobile phones, two laptops, and the data of 135 categories containing sensitive information.