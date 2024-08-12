August 13: Heavy Rains in Telangana, Schools & Colleges Open!

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rain alerts for various parts of Telangana for tomorrow. In Hyderabad, several areas experienced heavy rains in the early morning, and this is expected to continue. Adilabad, Khammam, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Warangal, Mahabubnagar, Suryapet, Jangaon, and Hanamkonda in Telangana have also received heavy rain alerts with thunderstorms.

According to the Hyderabad Weather Department, thunderstorms with wind speeds of 30-40 km/h are expected over the next few days. To prevent potential danger, it is crucial to stay safe and avoid exposure to the rain. Schools and colleges will continue to operate as usual without any holidays.

