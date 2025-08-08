Ahead of Rakhi, TGSRTC Hikes Fares 30%: Telangana Men Slam Free Travel for Women

Ahead of Rakhi festival on August 9, many Telangana citizens—particularly men—are voicing frustration at the state government over the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s (TSRTC) frequent bus fare hikes.

Several male commuters have accused the government of burdening them with inflated ticket prices while offering women free bus travel.

On X, one passenger shared a photo of his deluxe bus ticket from Kamareddy to Hyderabad, noting that the fare had jumped from ₹210 in May to ₹230 in June, and now ₹300 in August. Calling for Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari’s intervention, he highlighted that fares had risen by ₹90 in just 60 days. Tagging the TGSRTC and the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office, he accused the government of “giving freebies with one hand and looting with the other,” questioning why men were being forced to pay “three times the actual price.”

The commuter claimed that a ₹30 hike previously was attributed to increased toll charges, but the latest August increase was reportedly due to the festive season.

Another passenger reported being charged ₹330 for a trip between Uppal in Hyderabad and Thorrur in Mahbubabad district—₹110 higher than the standard ₹220 fare. When asked about the sudden 30% hike, RTC staff reportedly said the corporation was permitted to charge extra during festivals.

The steep festive season fare hikes have sparked resentment among male passengers, who see the policy as unfair and discriminatory, especially when paired with free travel for women. Unless addressed, the issue may further deepen gender-based resentment in the state’s public transport policy.