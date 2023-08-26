3,000 Special Buses for Rakhi Pournami Festival: TSRTC

Hyderabad: To clear the rush on Rakhi Pournami festival, the TSRTC (Telangana State Road Transport Corporation) has decided to operate extra buses.

Earlier in the day, VC Sajjanar, the Managing Director of TSRTC, held a virtual meeting with the officials to review the preparation for the upcoming sibling festival. He announced that the RTC would run 3,000 special buses during Rakhi Pournami for th

e public convenience.

The RTC would run 1,000 buses on each day from August 29 to Aug 31, Sajjanar said. The special bus services should be increased to outes connecting Hyderabad to Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Hanmakonda, Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, Godavarikhani, Manchiryala, and others, he added.

Praising the collective efforts of TSRTC employees during last year’s Rakhi festival, Sajjanar said the Corporation earned a record Rs 20 crore in a single day. He said he’s hoping for a repeat this year too. He reminded the RTC staff that after the merger of the Corporation with the government service, our responsibilities and expectations have increased and we have to work more efficiently and effectively.

Passengers have been advised to visit the official website www.tsrtconline.in for making advance reservations in TSRTC buses. For further information about the Rakhi Pournami special buses, people may contact the Corporation’s call centre at 040-69440000 and 040-23450033.