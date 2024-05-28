Telangana CM invites Sonia Gandhi to state Formation Day celebrations

Hyderabad, May 28 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday met top Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and invited her to state Formation Day celebrations to be held in Hyderabad on June 2.

Revanth Reddy called on Sonia Gandhi at her residence in the national capital and on behalf of the people of Telangana extended the invitation.

The Chief Minister later told media persons that Sonia Gandhi responded positively to the invitation.

He said the state cabinet had taken the decision to invite Sonia Gandhi to Telangana Formation Day celebrations and felicitate her for the key role she played in the formation of the state.

Revanth Reddy said that formation day is a major festival for the people of Telangana and they are keen to see Sonia Gandhi participate in the celebrations to mark 10 years of Telangana state.

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Revanth Reddy said he (PM Modi) remembers Pakistan during elections. He asked who had attended the birthday of the Pakistan Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister stated that Narendra Modi had visited Pakistan and hugged the Pakistani Prime Minister.

He said when issues like price rise, unemployment, scrapping of SC, ST and OBC reservations and changes in the Constitution are raised, BJP remembers Pakistan.

He demanded that the BJP release the country's progress card for the last 10 years. He alleged that the BJP is targeting the Gandhi family to hide the failures of last 10 years.

He claimed that Congress never showed disrespect to the Prime Minister or the office of the Prime Minister.

Revanth Reddy said the BJP was making tall claims of winning even those seats where it will not even be able to save its deposit.

He exuded confidence that the INDIA bloc will form the government at the Centre.

