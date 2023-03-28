Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo Specifications

The all new Redmi note 12 turbo is ready to hit the Global markets with a special edition theme. The smartphone was launched in China today and it will hit the Global markets on 5th April under Poco f5 branding.

As per reports by a leading business newspaper, Redmi is launching its Redmi note 12 pro harry potter edition which includes branding by harry potter book and film series,it is rumored that the box will be engraved with Hogwarts logo along with the Redmi and Harry Potter branding, customers are likely to receive magic wand and flags of various teams from Hogwarts.

Xiaomi has not yet confirmed if this special edition phone will be available outside the domestic country or not.

Specifications and features:

Redmi note 12 turbo is expected to have a 5500 mAh battery capacity with 67W fast charging infused with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and Adreno GPU. Moving on to display, it has got a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, it is expected to have a triple camera which includes 50MP + 8MP+ 2MP for perfect photography and 16 MP front camera for video calls and selfies,the device will run on MIUI 14, with Android 13 OS.