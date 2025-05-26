WhatsApp Scam Alert: Do Not Download That Image!

As technology continues to evolve, it has become essential for citizens to remain constantly vigilant. You never know when something as simple as an image shared by friends or family could lead to a major financial fraud.

What makes cyber fraud particularly menacing is the unpredictability of how one might be targeted. As more people adapt to technology by using smartphones, net banking, UPI, social media, and messaging platforms like WhatsApp, fraudsters are devising new methods to exploit users while raising minimal suspicion.

In a recent trend of cyber attacks, users receive images from an unknown number—or even from a known contact whose device has already been compromised.

Once the image is downloaded, malware is silently installed on the user's phone, allowing hackers to steal banking credentials, social media passwords, and personal photos.

These images contain hidden QR codes that redirect users to phishing websites, exposing them to financial fraud.

For instance, if the image is a meme or informational post, the scam can spread as it gets shared further, making more users vulnerable.

Cybersecurity experts have warned WhatsApp users to exercise extreme caution. Users are advised to disable automatic media downloads on WhatsApp.

Always be suspicious of images and media received from unknown numbers. Even if a known contact sends suspicious content, exercise caution. If a message or media file seems questionable, confirm its authenticity through another communication channel.

Experts also advise users to report any suspicious messages and block the sender immediately.