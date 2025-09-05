Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched Globally: Price, Specs, and Features

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy S25 FE, the newest addition to its Galaxy S25 lineup, which already includes the S25, S25+, S25 Ultra, and S25 Edge.

The company says the FE series is especially popular among younger users, thanks to AI-focused tools like instant slow motion, generative editing, and audio eraser.

The Galaxy S25 FE is slim and lightweight, measuring just 7.4 mm thick and weighing 190 grams. It sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 1,900 nits of peak brightness and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. For durability, it comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Under the hood, the phone packs a 4,900 mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging (up to 65% in just 30 minutes) and 15W wireless charging. It runs on the 4nm Exynos 2400 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage, all powered by One UI 8 based on Android 16. Samsung has also promised seven years of OS and security updates, giving the device long-term software support.

For photography, the Galaxy S25 FE comes with a triple rear camera setup: a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The phone features a 12MP front camera. It can support 8K video recording at 30fps.

The phone is available in Navy, White, Jet Black, and Icy Blue color options, with storage variants of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Global sales began on September 4, with prices starting at $649 in the US, £649 in the UK, and €749 in Europe. Higher storage models are priced up to $709.9 in the US, £809 in the UK, and €929 in Europe.