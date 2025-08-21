Realme P4 Pro 5G Review: Price in India, Full Specs, Killer Features & Is It Worth Buying?

Realme aims to distinguish itself from the competitive sub-₹25,000 smartphone market in India with the Realme P4 Pro. On paper, it appears to be a powerhouse, featuring a 7000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 CPU, and 144 Hz AMOLED display. I've been using the phone for a few days now, putting it through gaming tests, benchmarks, binge-watching sessions, and the typical day-to-day tasks. This is how it holds up.

Build and Design

Realme deserves kudos for trying something new. The Birch Wood finish on the back provides a welcome change of pace. My review unit, however, was the Midnight Ivy, which appears to be elegant in and of itself. At 7.69mm thin and 189g, it's lighter than most competitors with such a hefty battery, making it suitable for one-handed use.

The phone is also rated IP65 and IP66, which indicates it can withstand spills and rain, although it lacks the more secure IP68 classification found in more expensive competitors.

Display and Audio

The Realme P4 Pro's 6.7-inch AMOLED panel is one of its most notable characteristics. With 1.5K resolution, a 144 Hz refresh rate, and a reported peak brightness of 6500 nits, it's ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. During my testing, outside viewing was never an issue. In fact, the panel rarely reached 6500 nits, but it was always bright enough and never created any problems. The colors are brilliant, HDR10+ works perfectly on Netflix, and the curved edges give it a premium feel while preventing inadvertent touches.

Realme's additional HyperVision AI chip promises to improve clarity, frame interpolation, and HDR upscaling. In actuality, "Hyper Clarity" had little effect, while MEMC and HDR upscaling improved the smoothness of supported content. The dual speakers complement the display nicely, producing loud and clear music with sufficient depth for casual gaming and streaming.

Gaming and Performance

The P4 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. Day-to-day use is buttery smooth, multitasking is fluid, and benchmarks show strong CPU and GPU performance.

Realme is particularly keen on impressing in the gaming sector. In BGMI, the phone comfortably delivered 90 fps gameplay on Smooth + Extreme settings while maintaining stable frame rates and reasonable temps. There was also no forceful throttling, indicating excellent power efficiency.

However, Realme's AI frame interpolation feature, which promised up to 144 fps gameplay, did not live up to expectations. In real-world testing, frame rates rarely exceeded 90 fps, despite greater figures on the in-game overlay.

Cameras

On the back, the P4 Pro has a 50MP Sony sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide. The front camera sports a 50MP sensor. In daylight, the primary sensor captures crisp photos with good dynamic range, while color temperatures can be uneven. The ultra-wide lens is adequate for casual use but notably softer than the main camera.

Low-light performance is better than expected for the budget, especially with OIS to keep pictures stable. Night mode effectively brightens scenes while reducing background noise. The 50MP selfie camera catches a lot of detail, but it sometimes has issues with skin tones.

Software

The P4 Pro comes with Realme UI 6, which is based on Android 15. The UI is slick, the animations are refined, and there are several customizable possibilities. Realme has also included AI elements in the gallery, such as AI Alter Genie, which can alter photographs using text or voice prompts. It appears goofy on paper, but it's actually rather enjoyable to use.

There is some bloatware installed by default; however, the majority of apps can be deleted. Realme promises three years of OS upgrades and four years of security fixes, which is consistent with current midrange expectations.

Battery and Charging

The 7000 mAh battery is the highlight of the show. Even with my extensive usage, which included hours of gaming, streaming, and social media, the P4 Pro comfortably lasted longer than a day.

Charging is quick enough, with the included 80W charger requiring approximately 70-80 minutes to fully charge. A short 15-minute charge provided me close to 50% battery life, which is useful for power users. The phone also supports reverse charging, which allows you to recharge your accessories.

Final Verdict

The Realme P4 Pro delivers excellent performance, display, and battery life. However, the HyperVision AI processor, the device's main selling point, appears to be a gimmick. The ultra-wide camera is unimpressive, and the IP rating is lower than that of other competitors.

For those seeking a reliable daily driver under ₹25,000, the Realme P4 Pro is an excellent choice, starting at ₹24,999. It's one of the most well-balanced smartphones Realme has released in recent years, demonstrating that large batteries don't have to equal huge compromises.