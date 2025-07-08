OnePlus Nord 5 Review: Best Phone in the Mid-Range Segment

OnePlus has just revealed the brand-new OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5. The company has released the OnePlus Buds 4 in addition to the new phones in the Nord series. For consumers seeking reliable performance in a more economical package, the three gadgets are practically a full set.

With the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor for the Nord 5 and the Dimensity 8350 Apex chipset for the Nord CE 5, as well as larger screens and larger batteries, the phones are particularly hailed as performance powerhouses. Better drivers and more powerful Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) are additional features of the Buds 4.

OnePlus Nord 5 Full Review: Camera, Design, Performance, Battery, and Final Verdict

The 6.83-inch AMOLED display of the OnePlus Nord 5 has a resolution of 2800 x 1272 (1.5K), a refresh rate of 144 Hz, and a touch response of 3000 Hz. Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protects the screen, which can reach a maximum brightness of 1800 nits. Dry Ice, Phantom Grey, and Marble Sands are the three color options available at the device's launch.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset powers the Nord 5. It has up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage and up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. A large 6800 mAh battery that can handle 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging powers the gadget. Additionally, the battery supports bypass charging and 5W reverse wired charging. OxygenOS 15, which is based on Android 15, powers the gadget.

With regard to photography, the Nord 5's dual camera setup on the back has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens in addition to a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The gadget supports up to 20x digital zoom. A 50-megapixel sensor is set within a punch-hole cutout on the front of the phone. Electronic image stabilization (EIS) and 4K video recording are features of this camera.

The OnePlus Nord has an in-display fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.4, and dual SIM 5G compatibility for connection. The phone has two stereo speakers for sound.

The first Nord to use the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, which is based on a 4nm technology, is the OnePlus Nord 5. The phone is incredibly speedy when paired with 256 GB of UFS storage and 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Everything works smoothly, from everyday chores to gaming.

Impressive benchmarks include a GPU score of 9572, an AnTuTu score of 1,487,298; Geekbench scores reveal 2009 in single-core and 5166 in multi-core. The Nord 5's superior thermal and power efficiency make it feel just as quick in daily use, even though it doesn't quite equal the Poco F7's raw muscle (which pushes 1.87M on AnTuTu).

I played Call of Duty Mobile, BGMI, and Asphalt at high settings to test the phone's gaming capabilities, and there was no lag. The device maintained its coolness even after extended use because of the Cryo-velocity VC cooling system, which has a 7,300mm² vapor chambeTo to prevent needless heat when gaming, the phone also allows bypass charging. The Nord 5 is capable if you take your mobile gaming seriously.

It has an 8 MP ultra-wide lens and a 50 MP Sony LYT-700 primary sensor on the back. Another 50 MP sensor, the ISOCELL JN5, which is possibly the sharpest selfie camera on a OnePlus phone, is located on the front. We should pay particular attention to the selfie camera. It manages complicated lighting with ease thanks to Dual VTG technology and mechanical focusing. The clarity and exposure control are excellent for both solo and group selfies.

The Nord 5 from OnePlus has a huge 6,800 mAh battery. With moderate use, it lasts for two full days, and even if you play many games or stream videos, you'll still have juice left over at the end of the day.

With its 80 W SUPERVOOC charging capability, the phone can be charged from 1% to 100% in roughly 54 minutes. To extend battery life over years of operation, a Battery Health Engine is also included. Bypass charging while gaming results in less heat and longer battery life, which is a considerable improvement.

The OnePlus Nord 5 pushes the boundaries of AI innovation while combining flagship-level performance, a stunning display, a remarkable camera, and a well-considered design. However, considering the Indian market, OnePlus would have been the clear leader in the mid-segment if it had lowered the price by roughly ₹2,000–3,000.