OnePlus Nord 5, CE 5, and Buds 4 Launched in India: Full Price and Specs
OnePlus on Tuesday launched its highly anticipated Nord 5 series in India, along with the Nord CE 5 and OnePlus Buds 4. The new lineup aims to bridge the gap between the mid-range and premium smartphone segments, taking direct aim at competitors like Poco, iQOO, Vivo, Oppo, Nothing, and Motorola.
OnePlus Nord 5: Premium Specs at a Mid-Range Price
The OnePlus Nord 5 boasts a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,800 nits, protected by Gorilla Glass 7i and rated IP65 for water and dust resistance.
Powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, the device offers up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB storage. It runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15.
Camera & Battery:
- Rear: 50MP Sony main sensor with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide
- Front: 50MP selfie camera
- Battery: 6,800 mAh with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging
Price & Availability:
- 8GB + 256GB: ₹31,999
- 12GB + 256GB: ₹34,999
- 12GB + 512GB: ₹37,999
- Colours: Marble Sands, Phantom Grey, Dry Ice
Available from July 9 via OnePlus official site, Amazon, OnePlus Store App, and retailers including Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.
OnePlus Nord CE 5: Feature-Rich Yet Affordable
The Nord CE 5 features a 6.77-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,430 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip and comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
Camera & Battery:
- Rear: 50MP Sony sensor with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide
- Front: 16MP selfie camera
- Battery: 7,100 mAh with 80W fast charging
Price & Availability:
- 8GB + 128GB: ₹24,999
- 8GB + 256GB: ₹26,999
- 12GB + 256GB: ₹28,999
- Colours: Black Infinity, Marble Mist, Nexus Blue
Open sale begins July 12
OnePlus Buds 4: Premium Audio, Budget Price
The new OnePlus Buds 4 pack dual drivers, dual DACs, Hi-Res LHDC 5.0, and 3D audio support. It promises ultra-low 47ms latency in Game Mode and offers up to 45 hours of playback on a full charge.
Price & Availability:
- Price: ₹5,999
- Colours: Zen Green, Storm Gray
- Open sale starts July 9
With competitive pricing, flagship-level features, and a strong focus on performance and audio, the OnePlus Nord 5 series and Buds 4 are poised to shake up the Indian smartphone and audio markets.