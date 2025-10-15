OnePlus 15 5G Leaked Features: 50MP Triple Camera, 8K Video, Enhanced Portrait & Macro Modes

The OnePlus 15 5G is shaping up to be one of this year’s most anticipated flagship smartphones, with its camera system generating significant excitement. Over the years, OnePlus has shifted from a performance-first brand to a serious contender in mobile photography. The OnePlus 15 promises another leap forward, combining advanced sensors, AI processing, and a refreshed camera design to rival Samsung and Apple.

Triple 50-Megapixel Camera System

Leaks suggest the OnePlus 15 will feature a triple rear camera setup, with each lens offering 50MP resolution. The primary sensor is expected to be Sony’s LYT-700, successor to the LYT-T808 in the OnePlus 12, promising better low-light performance, faster autofocus, and improved HDR. The ultrawide and telephoto lenses may use Samsung’s ISOCELL JN5 sensors, providing a 0.6x field of view for wide shots and up to 3.5x optical zoom for distant subjects. This uniform setup hints at consistent image quality across all focal lengths.

Enhanced Stability with OIS and EIS

The OnePlus 15 is likely to bring significant improvements to Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). The primary sensor may feature advanced OIS with motion prediction, reducing shake in photos and videos. Hybrid stabilisation on ultrawide and telephoto lenses should ensure smooth footage, making the device ideal for vloggers and mobile filmmakers.

AI-Powered Photography

AI remains central to OnePlus’s imaging strategy. The new computational photography engine is expected to enhance clarity, colour accuracy, and dynamic range in real-time. Improved HDR processing and scene recognition will help users capture balanced exposures in challenging lighting, including sunsets and backlit portraits.

Portrait and Macro Upgrades

Portrait photography is set for a boost with refined depth mapping and smoother bokeh. The ultrawide sensor could double as a macro lens, enabling sharp close-ups with minimal distortion. Enhanced autofocus ensures intricate details are captured precisely, from leaves to jewellery.

Video Capabilities and Front Camera

The OnePlus 15 may support 8K video at 30fps and 4K at 120fps, alongside AI-assisted stabilisation and improved HDR video. A rumored Cinematic Mode could allow manual focus control, while microphone enhancements improve audio clarity. The front camera is expected to feature a 32MP sensor with better HDR, low-light performance, and AI beautification.

Hasselblad Collaboration Continues

The partnership with Hasselblad will likely continue, refining colour science, tone accuracy, and advanced photo modes like “Natural Colour Calibration” and “Pro Mode,” bringing professional-grade photography to the smartphone.

The OnePlus 15 5G is shaping up as a flagship camera powerhouse, combining cutting-edge hardware, AI enhancements, and Hasselblad expertise for users seeking top-tier mobile photography.