Nvidia’s Market Cap Exceeds GDP of India, UK & Japan: What It Means and Key Concerns

In a milestone that underscores how the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is reshaping global markets, chipmaking giant Nvidia Corp has become the world’s first $5 trillion company.

The tech powerhouse reached this new landmark barely three months after crossing the $4 trillion mark, as its stock continued to surge on the back of rising demand for AI chips and strategic global partnerships, reports said.

Nvidia’s shares jumped 5.16% to $211.41 in early US trading on October 29. Nvidia’s stock price has risen sharply since early 2023, thanks to the global rush for AI computing power.

What Nvidia’s New Milestone Means

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Nvidia’s $5.5 trillion market capitalization now exceeds the combined GDP of Japan, the UK, and India — a staggering comparison that highlights its market dominance.

The achievement reflects the strong investor confidence in Nvidia’s leadership in AI infrastructure, a technology wave seen as the most transformative since Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone 18 years ago.

Concerns Over Nvidia’s Meteoric Rise

Despite the celebrations, Nvidia’s rapid climb has sparked regulatory concerns about an overheated tech market.

The Bank of England has warned that soaring valuations of AI-linked stocks could lead to a market bubble, while IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva echoed similar fears over the pace of capital inflows into the AI sector.

What’s Next for Nvidia?

Nvidia shows no signs of slowing down. CEO Jensen Huang recently revealed $500 billion worth of chip orders, signaling the company’s growing dominance in enterprise and government AI applications.

The company has also announced major partnerships and investments, including:

A tie-up with Uber to develop robotaxis.

A $1 billion investment in Nokia to collaborate on 6G technology.

A project with the US Department of Energy to build seven new AI supercomputers.

In addition, Nvidia has committed $100 billion to OpenAI to establish new AI data centres with at least 10 gigawatts of capacity, boosting ChatGPT’s computing infrastructure.

In August, CEO Huang confirmed discussions with the Trump administration about designing a new computer chip for China.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, President Trump said he plans to discuss Nvidia’s chip plans directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping.