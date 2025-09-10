Microsoft Announces Mandatory Hybrid Work Policy from 2026

Microsoft has joined tech giants like Google, Meta, and Amazon in mandating in-office presence.

The company has announced a phased return-to-office directive, requiring employees to work on-site at least three days a week. The move comes even as Microsoft continues to reduce its workforce through large-scale layoffs.

Beginning February 2026, Microsoft will prioritize a hybrid model in Washington, mandating that employees living within 50 miles of its Redmond headquarters return to the office three days a week. The policy will roll out in three phases: first across the Puget Sound region, then other U.S. offices, and later in international locations.

In India, however, there has been no formal announcement regarding the policy. Microsoft has said the global transition is planned for 2026, and India could be included in that drive. Currently, the company employs more than 20,000 professionals across 10 cities, including Gurugram, Noida, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

In an internal memo, Chief People Officer Amy Coleman emphasized that the mandate is designed to strengthen collaboration and productivity, not reduce headcount. Employees can still request exemptions (for reasons such as long commutes or lack of local teammates) by mid-September 2025.

Microsoft has laid off about 15,000 employees worldwide in 2025, with managerial roles disproportionately affected. CEO Satya Nadella acknowledged the difficulty of the decision, stressing that it came despite Microsoft’s strong financial performance and record $4 trillion valuation.