Maruti Suzuki Victoris Features Revealed: Why This SUV is Maruti’s Smartest Yet

Maruti Suzuki has lifted the covers on its much-awaited midsize SUV, the Victoris, and it is already being hailed as one of the most feature-rich vehicles in its segment. Positioned between the Brezza and the Grand Vitara, the Victoris is designed to attract urban buyers who want premium comfort, advanced technology, and strong safety credentials in a single package.

At first glance, the Victoris stands out with its bold design and premium stance. Built on the Global C platform, the SUV is longer and more spacious than the Brezza and carries a more modern road presence. It is also Maruti’s first model in India to be equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, a big leap in driver safety and convenience. With a five-star Bharat NCAP rating, the Victoris sets new benchmarks for the brand in passenger safety.

Inside the cabin, Maruti has gone all out to deliver a tech-driven experience. The Victoris features a large 10-inch digital infotainment system that supports Alexa Auto integration, Suzuki Maps, and wireless smartphone connectivity. The interiors are designed with ambient mood lighting, ventilated front seats with eight-way power adjustment, and a panoramic sunroof. Adding to the premium appeal is a gesture-controlled tailgate, wireless charging, and an advanced Infinity sound system with Dolby Atmos support—features rarely seen at this price point.

The Victoris also gives buyers flexibility when it comes to fuel options. Customers can choose from a petrol engine, an underbody CNG setup, or a strong hybrid variant with a heavily localized hybrid battery. This makes it an SUV that not only promises performance but also offers practical choices for those who prioritize fuel efficiency and lower running costs.

On the safety front, the Victoris is loaded with features including six standard airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program with hill-hold assist, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring, hill descent control, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Combined with ADAS features such as lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control, it is one of the safest midsize SUVs available in the Indian market today.

Maruti Suzuki also has global ambitions for the Victoris, with plans to export the SUV to over 100 countries. For Indian buyers, the launch represents more than just another vehicle—it is a signal that Maruti is ready to step into a new era of high-tech, globally competitive SUVs.

The Victoris is not just another midsize SUV; it is Maruti’s smartest one yet, designed to match evolving consumer expectations in India and beyond.