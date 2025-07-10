Intel to Cut 500 Jobs in Oregon in Latest Round of Layoffs

In its bid to become “leaner, faster, and more efficient,” chip-making company Intel will reportedly set the ball rolling for another round of layoffs—this time affecting over 500 jobs.

The tech giant’s decision to cut jobs comes as part of its global restructuring plan. As many as 529 employees at Intel’s Hillsboro and Aloha facilities in Oregon—accounting for 20% of the company’s workforce in the state—are expected to be affected.

This latest round of layoffs, expected to begin next week, follows the company’s recent decision to let go of 107 employees in California. In addition to the U.S., Intel has also initiated plans to shut down its automotive unit in Munich, Germany. This unit focuses on developing software for smart vehicles.

The global restructuring is part of new Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s broader strategy to simplify operations and improve speed and efficiency across the company.

In a statement, Intel said the changes are part of its continued push to become “leaner, faster, and more efficient.” The company also plans to reduce management layers and give more control to engineers.

Like many major tech companies, Intel laid off 15,000 workers in 2024. Employees in Intel’s internal foundry team, which handles chip manufacturing, are said to be the most affected. Reports also suggest that a few senior leaders, including a Vice President of IT, will be laid off.

Some of the other affected roles include chip designers, cloud software developers, and physical design engineers.

Impacted employees will receive either a four-week or 60-day notice, along with nine weeks of severance pay and benefits.