Two days after OpenAI released its open-weight models, the company has launched ChatGPT-5 – pegged as its most advanced language model yet.

OpenAI’s blog post announcing the launch highlighted that GPT-5, unlike prior versions, operates as a unified system, intelligently routing requests to the appropriate reasoning or quick-response model—no manual selection required.

GPT-5 Features and Improvements Over Previous Versions

GPT-5 is designed to perform expert-level reasoning across a wide range of domains—from coding and writing to health and finance. As OpenAI puts it, the goal is to offer “expert-level responses,” effectively bringing a team of specialists to every query.

The new model has been described as smarter, faster, more useful, and more accurate, with a lower hallucination rate. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman likened the upgrade to a leap from pixelated screens to a “Retina display.” He further remarked, “GPT-5 is the first time that it really feels like talking to an expert in any topic, like a PhD-level expert.”

Who Can Access GPT-5 and How It Works

All users, including those on the free tier, can access GPT-5, though usage limits apply.

Plus subscribers receive significantly higher allowances, while Pro subscribers (about $200/month) enjoy unlimited access to GPT-5, as well as powerful variants like GPT-5-pro and GPT-5-thinking, optimized for complex, high-depth tasks.

Elon Musk’s xAI Grok 4 Challenges GPT-5

GPT-5’s launch has drawn mixed reactions from the industry, with Elon Musk publicly mocking the release and claiming that his AI—Grok 4—is “better than GPT-5.”

It is worth noting that xAI, founded by Musk in 2023, positions itself as a direct competitor to OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and Anthropic. The AI model emphasizes truthfulness, reasoning ability, and integration with Musk’s broader ecosystem (X/Twitter, Tesla, and potentially SpaceX).

Grok’s claim to fame, especially in India, was its ability to adapt to local languages and dialects—sending the internet into a frenzy. It quickly became popular as X users used it extensively for fact-checking on the microblogging site.

Musk’s rivalry with OpenAI is also personal: he was one of the company’s co-founders before departing in 2018 over strategic disagreements.

GPT-5’s debut also sparked a public exchange between Musk and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. In a post on X, Musk declared, “OpenAI is going to eat Microsoft alive.”

Nadella responded calmly: “People have been trying for 50 years and that’s the fun of it! Each day you learn something new, and innovate, partner, and compete. Excited for Grok 4 on Azure and looking forward to Grok 5!”

How OpenAI’s Competitors Are Faring

Gemini, Google’s AI model family, recently experienced a bizarre glitch in which it displayed suicidal or self-deprecating behavior. Google is reportedly working on a fix, even as GPT-5 dominates the spotlight.

Separately, Google is rolling out a new “Guided Learning” feature in Gemini, designed to better assist users in learning and comprehension—positioning it as an AI tutor.

Meanwhile, Anthropic has revoked OpenAI’s access to its Claude models, citing misuse of Claude’s coding capabilities by OpenAI’s team during GPT-5 development—a move that underscores rising tensions and resource protection among leading AI players.

On the talent front, Anthropic is outpacing rivals—including OpenAI, Meta, and Google—in attracting and retaining AI engineers, thanks to its mission-driven ethos and safety-first culture.

OpenAI’s release of GPT-5, alongside its open-weight models, is seen as a strategic response to low-cost competitors such as China’s DeepSeek. OpenAI’s launch of open-weight models indicated that American AI firms are now balancing openness to expand market reach with maintaining premium offerings.

Analysts view GPT-5’s rollout as a fresh catalyst in the AI arms race, with industry watchers keen to see how Google, Anthropic, and Meta respond with their own innovations.