Indian Navy Recruitment 2025: Check Eligibility, Age Limit, and How to Apply

The Indian Navy has announced a massive recruitment drive for 1,266 Civilian Tradesman Skilled posts across various trades. This is a golden opportunity for aspirants looking to secure a central government job with a salary of up to ₹63,200 per month. Interested candidates can apply online starting August 13, 2025, through the official Navy website – indiannavy.gov.in.

Key Dates

Application Start Date: August 13, 2025

Last Date to Apply: September 2, 2025

Application Mode: Online

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the Civilian Tradesman Skilled posts, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Passed Matriculation (Class 10) or equivalent from a recognized board.

Knowledge of English is essential.

Technical Qualification (any one of the following):

Completion of Apprenticeship Training in the relevant trade.

OR

Served as a Mechanic or equivalent with at least 2 years of regular service in the technical branch of the Army, Navy, or Air Force.

Age Limit:

Between 18 to 25 years as per government norms.

Age relaxations are applicable for reserved categories as per rules.

How to Apply

Follow these steps to complete your online application:

Visit the official website – indiannavy.gov.in

Navigate to the “Recruitment” section and click on the Civilian Tradesman Skilled 2025 link.

Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Fill in your personal, educational, and trade preference details.

Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and other required documents.

Pay the application fee (if applicable) and submit the form.

Save or print the confirmation page for future reference.

Selection Process

The selection process will include:

Screening of Applications

Written Examination

Trade/Skill Test as per Indian Navy requirements

Candidates are advised to prepare thoroughly for both written and practical skill evaluations.

This recruitment drive offers a promising career opportunity under the Indian Navy's civilian establishment. Interested and eligible candidates should apply well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.