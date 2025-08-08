Indian Navy Recruitment 2025: Check Eligibility, Age Limit, and How to Apply
The Indian Navy has announced a massive recruitment drive for 1,266 Civilian Tradesman Skilled posts across various trades. This is a golden opportunity for aspirants looking to secure a central government job with a salary of up to ₹63,200 per month. Interested candidates can apply online starting August 13, 2025, through the official Navy website – indiannavy.gov.in.
Key Dates
- Application Start Date: August 13, 2025
- Last Date to Apply: September 2, 2025
- Application Mode: Online
Eligibility Criteria
To be eligible for the Civilian Tradesman Skilled posts, candidates must meet the following criteria:
Educational Qualification:
- Passed Matriculation (Class 10) or equivalent from a recognized board.
- Knowledge of English is essential.
- Technical Qualification (any one of the following):
- Completion of Apprenticeship Training in the relevant trade.
OR
- Served as a Mechanic or equivalent with at least 2 years of regular service in the technical branch of the Army, Navy, or Air Force.
Age Limit:
- Between 18 to 25 years as per government norms.
- Age relaxations are applicable for reserved categories as per rules.
How to Apply
Follow these steps to complete your online application:
- Visit the official website – indiannavy.gov.in
- Navigate to the “Recruitment” section and click on the Civilian Tradesman Skilled 2025 link.
- Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.
- Fill in your personal, educational, and trade preference details.
- Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and other required documents.
- Pay the application fee (if applicable) and submit the form.
- Save or print the confirmation page for future reference.
Selection Process
The selection process will include:
- Screening of Applications
- Written Examination
- Trade/Skill Test as per Indian Navy requirements
- Candidates are advised to prepare thoroughly for both written and practical skill evaluations.
This recruitment drive offers a promising career opportunity under the Indian Navy's civilian establishment. Interested and eligible candidates should apply well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.