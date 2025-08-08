Indian Navy Recruitment 2025: Check Eligibility, Age Limit, and How to Apply

Aug 08, 2025, 11:46 IST
The Indian Navy has announced a massive recruitment drive for 1,266 Civilian Tradesman Skilled posts across various trades. This is a golden opportunity for aspirants looking to secure a central government job with a salary of up to ₹63,200 per month. Interested candidates can apply online starting August 13, 2025, through the official Navy website – indiannavy.gov.in.

Key Dates

  • Application Start Date: August 13, 2025
  • Last Date to Apply: September 2, 2025
  • Application Mode: Online

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the Civilian Tradesman Skilled posts, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Educational Qualification:

  • Passed Matriculation (Class 10) or equivalent from a recognized board.
  • Knowledge of English is essential.
  • Technical Qualification (any one of the following):
  • Completion of Apprenticeship Training in the relevant trade.

OR

  • Served as a Mechanic or equivalent with at least 2 years of regular service in the technical branch of the Army, Navy, or Air Force.

Age Limit:

  • Between 18 to 25 years as per government norms.
  • Age relaxations are applicable for reserved categories as per rules.

How to Apply

Follow these steps to complete your online application:

  • Visit the official website – indiannavy.gov.in
  • Navigate to the “Recruitment” section and click on the Civilian Tradesman Skilled 2025 link.
  • Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.
  • Fill in your personal, educational, and trade preference details.
  • Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and other required documents.
  • Pay the application fee (if applicable) and submit the form.
  • Save or print the confirmation page for future reference.

Selection Process

The selection process will include:

  • Screening of Applications
  • Written Examination
  • Trade/Skill Test as per Indian Navy requirements
  • Candidates are advised to prepare thoroughly for both written and practical skill evaluations.

This recruitment drive offers a promising career opportunity under the Indian Navy's civilian establishment. Interested and eligible candidates should apply well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.


