Emirates Bans Passengers From Using Power Banks on Flights

Emirates Airlines has issued new safety guidelines prohibiting travelers from using power banks onboard flights. The new rule will come into effect from October 1, 2025 (Wednesday).

Passengers will be allowed to carry one power bank with a capacity of up to 100 Wh in their cabin baggage. However, the device must remain switched off for the entire journey. Travelers will not be permitted to charge their phones or tablets mid-air.

Why the Ban?

The decision follows a detailed safety review by Emirates. Over the years, the rising use of power banks has been linked to an increase in battery-related incidents in aviation.

Lithium-ion batteries, which form the core of power banks, are known to occasionally overheat or malfunction, creating potential fire hazards. Emirates hopes to minimize these risks by banning in-flight use.

Storage Rules

Emirates has also issued instructions on how power banks should be stored during flights.

Power banks must be placed either in the seat pocket or under the seat in front. They should not be stored in overhead bins. The power bank must display its visible capacity rating.

The airline emphasized that built-in charging ports will be available onboard and advised passengers to travel with their devices fully charged, especially for long-haul journeys.

While Emirates’ new rule may seem strict, it aligns with international aviation safety norms. Global regulators such as FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), TSA (Transportation Security Administration), CAA (Civil Aviation Authority) and IATA (International Air Transport Association) have clear guidelines on carrying lithium-ion batteries.

According to these bodies, passengers cannot carry power banks above 100 Wh without approval. Some airlines permit up to 160 Wh with prior consent. IATA guidelines even allow up to 20 spare batteries under 100 Wh, provided they are carried in cabin baggage.