Elon Musk’s Starlink in India: Device Cost, Monthly Plan, Launch Details Out!

As Elon Musk’s Starlink receives regulatory approval from India’s telecom ministry, the satellite internet provider has reportedly finalized its pricing structure for the Indian market. Starlink is set to launch its services in India in the next two months.

According to reports, the Starlink kit, which includes the required satellite dish, will cost around ₹33,000, while the monthly unlimited data plan is expected to be priced at ₹3,000.

The company is also expected to offer a complimentary one-month trial with each device purchase, allowing customers to test the service before committing to regular payments.

Starlink’s pricing in India aligns with its regional strategy. For example, the device is similarly priced at ₹33,000 in both Bangladesh and Bhutan.

Notably, Starlink has signed agreements with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio to provide satellite-based broadband services in India. Vodafone Idea has also confirmed that it held discussions with Starlink regarding potential collaboration to enhance telecom services.

Starlink’s entry into India is expected to be transformational, bringing high-speed, low-latency internet to areas lacking fibre or cable infrastructure. It is poised to be a game-changer for rural connectivity, emergency response zones, and even future space missions. However, it is yet to be seen if the price of internet services will be a pain point for rural consumers.

Developed by SpaceX, Starlink delivers internet through a constellation of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, offering broadband-level performance in remote and underserved regions.