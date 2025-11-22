Black Friday Sale: iPhone Air Gets Massive Price Drop to ₹54,900

Apple’s ultra-slim iPhone Air, the thinnest iPhone ever created, is about to become far more affordable. Launched at a time when most premium smartphones are growing heavier and bulkier, the iPhone Air stood out for its incredibly slim profile. And now, during Croma’s Black Friday Sale, you can buy it at nearly half the price.

From November 22 to November 30, the iPhone Air will be available for just ₹54,900, reflecting an effective discount of ₹65,000. Do note that the offer price includes bank offers applicable during the sale period.

If you're still deciding whether to grab this stunning device, here’s a quick breakdown of 4 reasons to buy the iPhone Air—and 2 reasons you might want to skip it.

4 Reasons to Buy the iPhone Air

1. Slimmest iPhone Ever Built

At just 5.6mm thick, the iPhone Air is Apple's slimmest iPhone to date—and it definitely shows. The ultra-sleek design, 156g lightweight build, and titanium frame with a glossy finish make it one of the most stylish iPhones on the market. It’s a head-turner and easily the most unique-looking iPhone since the iPhone 5 era.

2. Pro-Level Performance

Despite its super-thin chassis, the iPhone Air packs the A19 Pro chipset, the same flagship processor powering the iPhone 17 Pro series—though with one fewer GPU core. It handled multitasking and gaming smoothly during reviews. However, due to the slim body, it tends to warm up quicker than the Pro models.

3. Big, Beautiful 6.5-Inch ProMotion Display

The device features a 6.5-inch OLED ProMotion display, delivering vibrant colors and buttery-smooth visuals. Whether you're streaming shows or browsing social media, the viewing experience is incredibly premium—almost on par with the iPhone 17 Pro lineup.

4. First Single-Camera iPhone With 2x Zoom

Apple introduced two single-camera iPhones this year—the iPhone 16e and the iPhone Air. What makes the iPhone Air special is its 2x telephoto zoom, achieved through high-quality digital cropping. Despite using just one lens, it captures surprisingly solid shots and performs well for everyday photography and social media content.

2 Reasons to Skip the iPhone Air

1. Limited to a Single Rear Camera

While the camera performs well in general scenarios, advanced users will miss the versatility of multiple lenses. The iPhone 17 Pro models offer dedicated telephoto and ultrawide sensors, and even the standard iPhone 17 gets an ultrawide camera. The iPhone Air simply cannot match that versatility.

2. Battery Compromise Due to Slim Design

The ultra-slim build comes with a trade-off—a smaller battery. Though the phone manages to last a full day with moderate use, power users may find it inadequate. Apple even released a MagSafe battery pack specifically designed for the iPhone Air, which could be a wise add-on if you’re a heavy user.

The iPhone Air offers a stunning, slim design paired with flagship-level performance, making it one of the most eye-catching iPhones Apple has ever built. And with the huge discount during the Croma Black Friday Sale, it’s a tempting choice—provided you can live with the compromises.