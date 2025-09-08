Apple To Announce iPhone 17, Watch Ultra 3, AirPods Pro 3 And More On September 9

Apple fans, get ready! The tech giant’s highly anticipated “Awe Dropping” event is just a day away, and the excitement is at an all-time high. In the weeks leading up to the launch, numerous leaks and rumours have revealed what we can expect from Apple this year. From the next-generation iPhone 17 series to the AirPods Pro 3 and Apple Watch Ultra 3, here’s a complete guide to what could debut tomorrow.

iPhone 17 Series: Four New Models

The main highlight of Apple’s September event will undoubtedly be its latest iPhones. According to multiple leaks, Apple will introduce four new models this year: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the all-new iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to replace the “Plus” variant.

One of the most talked-about upgrades is a 24-megapixel front camera across all models, a major jump from the 12-megapixel selfie camera in the iPhone 16 series. If true, this would significantly improve FaceTime calls, selfies, and low-light photography.

AirPods Pro 3: Smarter and Health-Oriented

Apple is also expected to unveil the AirPods Pro 3. Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests these earbuds will feature an upgraded H3 chip for faster performance and superior audio quality.

A standout rumour is a hearing test feature, which could play tones to monitor hearing health and even recommend seeing a doctor if issues are detected. There’s also speculation about a temperature sensor to track real-time body temperature, blending entertainment with health monitoring.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Series 11

Apple’s smartwatch lineup could see major upgrades this year. Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will likely launch alongside the Apple Watch Series 11 and a refreshed Apple Watch SE.

The Watch Ultra 3 is expected to feature the new S11 chipset, satellite connectivity for calls and texts, and 5G RedCap support, making it the most advanced Apple Watch yet. The display size is rumoured to remain the same as the Series 10.

HomePod Mini: A Possible Surprise

There are rumours of a second-generation HomePod mini with a faster processor and improved connectivity. However, it may not debut at this event, possibly arriving in a later launch.

Event Timeline: Preorders and Release Dates

Following Apple’s typical schedule, preorders for the new devices are expected to start on September 12, with official sales beginning September 19.

Stay tuned to Times Now Tech for live updates and in-depth coverage as Apple takes the stage for one of its most exciting events of the year.