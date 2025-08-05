Amazon Layoffs: Wondery CEO Steps Down, 110 Jobs Slashed to Revamp Podcast Biz

Layoffs continue to shake the tech industry, with Amazon announcing the elimination of 110 positions as part of a broader restructuring of its Wondery podcast business.

In addition to staff reductions, Wondery CEO Jen Sargent is reportedly stepping down. The move comes as Amazon shifts its podcasting strategy to focus more on video-driven content in an effort to compete with platforms like Spotify and YouTube.

As part of the new direction, Amazon plans to merge Wondery’s storytelling and subscription teams with those of Audible, its audiobook platform. Wondery’s Chief Content Officer, Marshall Lewy, will transition into a new role within Audible, taking on expanded responsibilities.

While the Wondery brand will continue to exist for select projects, its core operations will be integrated into Audible and Amazon Music. Popular, personality-driven shows like the Kelce brothers’ podcast and Dax Shepard’s program are expected to shift to a newly formed creator services division, which will focus on brand partnerships and sponsorships across Amazon’s platforms.

The Wondery+ app will remain active for the time being. However, its advertising and sponsorship teams will be folded into Amazon’s larger audio advertising division.

Acknowledging the transformation in the podcasting landscape, Amazon’s Vice President of Audio, Steve Boom, emphasized the growing importance of video. In a memo to employees, he stated that the new structure aims to enhance experiences for listeners, creators, and advertisers alike.

Amazon acquired Wondery in 2020 for $300 million. Initially, the company allowed Wondery to operate independently. However, with podcast audiences continuing to grow—monthly U.S. listeners now exceed 158 million—Amazon is moving to fully integrate Wondery into its expanding audio ecosystem.