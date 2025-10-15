Amazon Job Cuts Continue: Company To Lay Off 15% of Staff

Layoffs continue to ripple through Amazon as the tech giant announced plans to cut up to 15% of staff from its Human Resources department.

According to reports, the People eXperience and Technology (PXT) team will be the most affected, along with several other internal divisions.

While Amazon has not confirmed the total number of employees impacted, the company has been carrying out layoffs throughout the year. The ongoing restructuring is part of its broader push toward efficiency and automation.

Industry speculation suggests that more job cuts may follow in the coming months.

So, why is Amazon trimming its workforce?

Reports indicate that the layoffs are linked to Amazon’s massive investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure. The company is set to spend over $100 billion in capital investments this year, with a significant portion dedicated to building next-generation data centers to support AI for both enterprise clients and internal operations.

Acknowledging the layoffs, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the new era will be defined by AI — but not every employee will be part of that transition. He urged staff to embrace AI and upskill to stay relevant.

“Those who embrace this change, become conversant in AI, and help us build and improve our AI capabilities, will be well-positioned to have high impact and help reinvent the company,” Jassy said.

However, his message carried a clear warning — layoffs are likely to continue. “We expect this will reduce our total corporate workforce as we gain efficiency from using AI extensively across the company,” he added.