Parenting is a beautiful journey, but it can be overwhelming at times. Thankfully, technology has made things easier for new parents with the help of interactive apps personalised to each parent’s experience. To help guide your experience with raising your young ones, here are the top 5 apps that make pregnancy and parenting a little easier.

Mylo

Mylo is an online pregnancy and parenting platform that helps new and expecting mothers with the parenting journey from pregnancy through the toddler years. It offers a suite of educational content, digital health tools, interactive discussions as well as expert advice from medical specialists. Currently the app hosts over 5 million mothers and 10 million young parents, making it one of the largest online communities for expecting parents. It also featured an online consultation feature via the Mylo Clinic, to help mothers book online appointments with medical specialists.

TELL

The TELL app offers thousands of audio stories to help children doze off during bedtime. The app also helps parents create a digital memory book for their children, where they can create their own recordings, as well as upload photos and videos for a more personalised touch. With the ability to create and store your own audiobooks, the TELL app offers a family-friendly experience for parents to preserve these stories for generations.

AirDroid Parental Control

AirDroid helps cut down on screen time by allowing them to control their child's device remotely, keeping them safe in the online world so they can build healthy digital habits. Parents can block specific apps, set usage limits, and schedule device downtime to ensure their child is safe and not overusing their device. It also allows parents to locate their child's device in case it is lost.

BabyCloud

BabyCloud provides parents a personalised development program for their kids, helping keep track of key milestones like the first walk, bike ride and swim. It features an assessment tool with remedies to monitor and improve your child’s growth. Users can also consult other parents for questions if they have any doubts, as well as access media like baby lullabies, educational videos and age-specific stories.

Prodigy Baby

Prodigy Baby is an educational app created by a team of educators, doctors and engineers that helps parents uncover their children’s hidden potential. It offers interactive activities for babies to stimulate their development, with daily activities for babies based on their age and developmental milestones. It also features a video library with expert advice on child development and parenting.

From tracking your child's growth and development to managing their digital usage, these apps offer personalised support to new parents. So, download these apps today and enjoy a stress-free parenting journey!