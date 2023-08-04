Teacher stabbed at S.Korean high school

Seoul, Aug 4 (IANS) An unidentified man stabbed a teacher at a high school in South Korea's Daejeon city and ran away, police said on Friday.

The suspect stabbed the teacher at a high school in the Daedeok district in Daejeon, 139 km from Seoul, at 10.03 a.m., reports Yonhap News Agency.

The teacher in his 40s was found unconscious and transferred to a hospital.

The suspect reportedly looked for the victim at a teachers' room, and upon hearing that he was in class, waited for him to come out before stabbing him and fleeing, officials said.

According to police, a witness reported hearing the teacher saying, "It is my fault".

Police said they are currently tracking the suspect.

