Tayla Vlaeminck ruled out of upcoming WBBL season due to injury

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Australia fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck has been ruled out of the upcoming Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) season after she suffered a shoulder dislocation during the Women’s T20 World Cup earlier this month.

Tayla, 25, dislocated her bowling shoulder while fielding during Australia's Group A match in the Women’s T20 World Cup against Pakistan at Dubai last week, which also marked her first appearance at a major tournament since 2018. Though the shoulder was relocated, the injury meant Tayla was ruled out of Australia’s squad for the tournament and replaced by all-rounder Heather Graham.

Now her club WBBL Melbourne Renegades has said Tayla won’t be seen playing in the WBBL for the third straight season. “Tayla is a hugely important member of the Renegades playing group and the Club as a whole.”

“The Renegades look forward to welcoming Tayla back from the UAE now Australia's World Cup campaign has concluded and supporting her in every way. Cricket Australia and the Renegades will provide further updates on her recovery throughout the WBBL,” said the club in a statement.

Tayla hasn’t played a WBBL match since 2021, when she was turning out for the Hobart Hurricanes. Though she moved on to the Renegades from 2022/23 season onwards, she is yet to make an appearance for them due to a luckless spate of injuries.

Before making her international debut for Australia, Tayla had underwent two ACL reconstructions as a teenager. She sustained stress fractures in her foot, which led her to miss Australia’s triumphs in 2020 T20 World Cup, 2022 ODI World Cup, the Commonwealth Games and 2023 T20 World Cup. Tayla then suffered a freak shoulder dislocation while bowling as a member of Australia ‘A’ on the tour of United Kingdom in 2023.

