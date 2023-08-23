Tata launches 5G Roaming Lab for Mobile Network Operators

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Tata Communications on Wednesday launched its global, cloud-based 5G Roaming Laboratory (Lab), enabling Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to trial 5G standalone network use cases before introducing the service to their subscribers.

With this, the company is harnessing the potential of 5G to help reimagine mobility experiences for mobile network operators benefitting their consumers, and enterprise customers.

“We are excited to introduce our newest capability in 5G roaming testing ensuring MNO customers are receiving proven services,” Mysore Madhusudhan, Executive Vice President, Collaboration and Connected Solutions, Tata Communications, said in a statement.

“By ensuring that the tests can take place across geographies, enhances the flexibility available to MNOs for delivering superior and agile services. Armed with fast and uninterrupted connectivity, this generation will accelerate a lot faster than its predecessors,” he added.

Tata Communications' cloud-based 5G Roaming Lab trials the international mobile roaming experience by closely monitoring traffic movement and network usage for giving the highest quality of experience to mobile phone users while roaming, according to the company.

Its tests get an objective performance assessment across networks, connected in the exchange process while a user is roaming, including onboarding and internet trials on the high-speed, high-reliable and low-latency 5G standalone network.

Moreover, the company said that the new 5G Roaming Lab is specially designed keeping safety at the heart of its operations. It is equipped with hi-tech server applications that provide high-speed and seamless 5G roaming connectivity along with network security.

Tata Communications is a global leader in Mobile Roaming Services, with a proven track record of carrying 2G/ 3G/ 4G roaming signalling services in more than 200 countries.

