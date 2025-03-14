Tanzania declares end of second Marburg virus disease outbreak

Dar es Salaam, March 14 (IANS) Tanzanian health authorities declared the end of the country's second Marburg virus disease (MVD) outbreak after recording no new cases for 42 days following the death of the last confirmed patient on January 28.

Minister of Health Jenista Mhagama said the last MVD case was reported on January 28, and as of March 11, 42 days had passed without any new cases, meeting the World Health Organization (WHO) criteria for declaring the outbreak over.

"Scientifically, we have met the criteria for declaring the end of the MVD outbreak. Thus, today, March 13, 2025, I hereby officially declare the end of the MVD outbreak in the country," Mhagama announced in a statement.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on January 20 declared the outbreak of MVD. This marked Tanzania's second recorded MVD outbreak, following the 2023 outbreak that resulted in nine cases and six deaths.

Speaking at a joint news conference with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Hassan said laboratory tests conducted at the Kabaile Mobile Laboratory in the northwestern region of Kagera and later confirmed in Dar es Salaam identified one person in Biharamulo District as infected with MVD.

Mhagama noted that since the outbreak was declared, the government, in collaboration with stakeholders and partners, implemented stringent measures to contain and control the spread of the virus in the affected area, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, she warned that Tanzania remains at risk of other highly infectious diseases, including Ebola, which has been reported in neighboring countries, and mpox, with two recent cases confirmed in Tanzania and additional cases reported globally.

The WHO said in a statement that building on experience from the 2023 MVD outbreak, it worked closely with Tanzanian health authorities to swiftly scale up key response measures, including disease surveillance. More than 1,000 frontline health workers were trained in contact tracing, clinical care, and public health risk communication.

"The dedication of frontline health workers, along with the efforts of national authorities and our partners, has paid off," said Charles Sagoe-Moses, the WHO representative in Tanzania.

"While the outbreak has been declared over, we remain vigilant and ready to respond swiftly if any new cases are detected. We are also supporting ongoing efforts to provide psychosocial care to families affected by the outbreak," he added.

According to the WHO, the Marburg virus is highly virulent and causes hemorrhagic fever. The agency said MVD belongs to the same family as the Ebola virus, with symptoms beginning abruptly.

Previous MVD outbreaks and sporadic cases in Africa have been reported in Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Equatorial Guinea, Rwanda, South Africa and Uganda.

