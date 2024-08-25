Tanvi Patri crowned U15 champion at Badminton Asia Junior Championships

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Tanvi Patri, delivered a stunning performance at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships, and secured the gold medal in the women’s Tanvi Patri crowned U15 champion.

The 13-year-old top seed showcased her resilience and skill in the final, defeating Vietnam’s second-seeded Nguyen Thi Thu Huyen in a straight-game victory, 22-20, 21-11, to claim the title.

She struggled in the opening game, finding herself in a deep hole at 11-17 during the mid-game interval. However, the pressure shifted as Nguyen faltered, making several unforced errors that allowed the young Indian to claw her way back into the contest. Tanvi capitalised on this opportunity, showing nerves of steel to close out the first game after a tense deuce.

With momentum firmly on her side, Tanvi dominated the second game from the outset, showcasing her trademark aggression and precision. Nguyen, rattled by the first-game loss, couldn’t regain her composure, and Tanvi cruised to a convincing 21-11 win, sealing her championship in style.

Tanvi entered the tournament as the top seed, and she lived up to the billing with a flawless run to the title. Remarkably, she didn’t drop a single game throughout the tournament, demonstrating her superiority and potential as one of India’s future badminton stars.

This triumph marks India’s second medal at the championships following the bronze secured by Tankara Gnana Dattu Talasila in the U17 men’s singles category.

Dattu, the second seed in his event, started strong in his semifinal against Indonesia’s Radithya Bayu Wardhana, winning the first game 21-9. However, he couldn’t maintain his momentum, losing the next two games 13-21, 13-21, and falling short of the final.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.