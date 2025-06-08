Tammy and Amy being so dominant in ODIs at the top was highlight for me, says Edwards

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) England women’s head coach Charlotte Edwards said seeing strong batting partnerships of Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones at the top in the ODI series win over the West Indies was a key highlight for her. England’s T20I and ODI series wins over the West Indies marked the excellent start of life under Charlotte’s coaching stint.

“I've absolutely loved it. It's been obviously a bit of a whirlwind in the last couple of months. But to get to work and be back with England again has been really special. To obviously start the series as we've done has been really good. To see some individuals really shine in that time, I guess that's what coaching is around for me."

“I think that was probably the highlight for me, those two really just being so dominant in that format. I think probably for me, T20s, probably Em Arlott coming in and performing really well at Hove, up the hill, getting Hayley Matthews, the one we've talked about cutting back.”

“So, I just see really all the new players that have come into the team, I think, have been just added loads to the group, but equally they have just taken their opportunities when giving them and I think that's all we can ask for really, sort of moving forward really with this team. It's been loads of fun. I'm sure India's going to be even more fun and look forward to Trent Bridge, your home ground on the 28th of June,” said Charlotte to skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt in a video posted on England team’s social media handles.

The twin series wins over the West Indies also marked a great start to Nat’s full-time stint as England captain. “On the whole, very enjoyable. I've learnt that my speeches are not very good at all, could use some work on those. But yeah, I guess I've enjoyed working with everybody so far. (Sophia) Dunkley (in T20Is) obviously was back at the top and she played like she hadn't been missing for ages.”

“So, that was really exciting because I mean, she takes on the power play so much that it makes it a lot easier for other batters coming in. So, it's very important for us, that role, I suppose.”

“In ODIs, we've obviously watched a lot of Tammy and Amy bat, which is a very enjoyable watch. For them to be able to do that, the first two games that they played together as opening partners and sharing 100-plus partnerships, I mean, it looks pretty easy, doesn't it? They make it look easy anyway,” she added.

