Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran hails ban on money gaming apps

Chennai, Aug 23 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran on Saturday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's move to ban online betting and gambling through money gaming apps, describing it as a bold, people-centric decision that placed public welfare above revenue concerns.

In a statement, Nagenthran lauded the passage of the Online Gaming Promotion and Regulation Bill, 2025 in both Houses of Parliament, noting that it was a long-awaited step to address the rising menace of online betting and gambling.

“This legislation has brought immense relief. At a time when thousands of youth across India are falling prey to online gambling and many have lost their lives and livelihoods, PM Modi-led government has stepped in to protect them,” he said.

The bill prescribes stringent penalties for violators, including up to three years of imprisonment or fines of up to Rs 1 crore for those running or promoting online betting platforms. Nagenthran stressed that these provisions would serve as a powerful deterrent.

“The government has sent a strong message that profiteering at the cost of society’s well-being will not be tolerated,” he added.

Significantly, the BJP leader pointed out that the Central government had taken this decision despite the projected loss of nearly Rs 20,000 crore in tax revenue.

“By ignoring such a huge revenue stream and prioritising the welfare of Indian citizens, Prime Minister Modi has once again proven that his governance is about people first, not profit,” Nagenthran declared.

He further observed that Tamil Nadu had witnessed several tragic incidents linked to online gambling addiction, including suicides among youngsters trapped in mounting debts.

“This ban is not just a legal measure but a moral shield for families across the country,” he said.

Nagenthran also appealed to all state governments to extend their cooperation in strictly enforcing the law so that offenders face swift punishment.

He concluded by saying that the bill would save countless families from financial ruin and restore hope and security among India’s youth.

