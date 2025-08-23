MP: Katni conclave spurs Rs 56,414 crore investment in mining sector

Katni, Aug 23 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed elation over the resounding success of the Mining Conclave organised at mining town Katni. The event marked a major leap in mineral exploration and investment in Madhya Pradesh.

The event drew investment proposals worth Rs 56,414 crore from eight leading mining companies, signalling a new era of industrial growth and technological advancement in the state’s mineral sector.

Yadav emphasised the cultural and economic significance of minerals, noting copper’s revered status in Indian tradition. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership and Gujarat’s inclusive development model, urging industrialists to invest in Madhya Pradesh’s abundant resources and robust infrastructure.

“Katni holds a treasure trove of minerals. If Panna has diamonds, Katni may well yield gold,” he remarked.

Among the key proposals, Singhal Business Pvt. Ltd. pledged Rs 15,000 crore for coal gasification and renewable energy, while Vinmir Resources committed Rs 850 crore for graphite beneficiation.

Other notable investments include Rs 1,850 crore from Ramnik Power & Alloys for sponge iron and ferro-alloy units, and Rs 3,950 crore from Sayana Group for iron ore and bauxite-based industries.

Additionally, nine major mineral blocks and two coal blocks auctioned during the conclave attracted Rs 34,224 crore in production-linked investments, the chief minister announced. The state government signed several strategic MoUs to bolster critical mineral exploration.

A landmark agreement with Coal India Limited aims to advance the discovery, processing, and promotion of rare earth elements.

Collaborations with Texmin ISM, Dhanbad and IISER Bhopal will integrate cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, IoT, blockchain, and remote sensing into mining operations.

The Chief Minister also highlighted upcoming sectoral conclaves in Ujjain and Gwalior, focused on spiritual and tourism development, respectively.

He announced that Katni will receive a major gift on August 25 with the signing of MoUs for four new medical colleges under the PPP model, offering 25 acres of land for just Rs 1 per institution.

To enhance ease of doing business, the state has reduced 29 types of permissions to just 10 and amended labour laws to allow women on night shifts.

“Our policies are now being emulated by other states,” Yadav said, reaffirming his commitment to making Madhya Pradesh the number-one investment destination in India.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.