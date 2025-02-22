Taiwan says committed to defending itself amid rising threats from China

Taipei, Feb 22 (IANS) While speaking at the closing ceremony of Halifax International Security Forum 2025 in Taiwan's capital, Taipei, Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim emphasised the nation's commitment to defend itself and urged its allies and like-minded partners to uphold global peace and prosperity.

"Taiwan is indispensable to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region," she said.

In her speech on Friday, Hsiao also cited China's frequent intrusion into Taiwan's airspace and cyber attacks against Taiwan. She said Taiwan has adopted a specific approach to counter the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party and its army, reported Taiwan's leading daily, Taipei Times.

On Thursday, President Lai Ching-te attended the opening of the 2025 Halifax Taipei forum. In his remarks, President Lai thanked the Halifax International Security Forum for their strong support for Taiwan and for having chosen Taiwan as the first location outside North America to hold a forum.

Noting that Taiwan faces a complex global landscape, President Lai called on the international community to take action.

"Taiwan holds a key position on the first island chain, directly facing an authoritarian threat. But we will not be intimidated. We will stand firm and safeguard our national sovereignty, maintain our free and democratic way of life, and uphold peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," he said.

"Taiwan cherishes peace, but we also have no delusions about peace. We will uphold the spirit of peace through strength, using concrete actions to build a stronger Taiwan and bolster the free and democratic community," he added.

President Lai thanked the international community for continuing to attach importance to the situation in the Taiwan Strait.

Recently, US President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru issued a joint statement expressing their firm support for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and for the nation's participation in international affairs, a press release by the Office of President Lai stated.

"Let me make one thing very clear: America does not recognise China's claim over Taiwan. Once again, the Chinese government has attempted to trick the world and subvert the United Nations for its own purposes - but we see these malign tactics and stand in support of our friends in Taiwan," Jim Risch, US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman, posted on X on Friday.

The Halifax International Security Forum, held every year in Canada, has been an important gathering for freedom-loving nations worldwide.

President of Halifax International Security Forum, Van Praagh, during the meeting, said, "While the security challenges ahead are too big for any single country to solve alone, there is no challenge that can't be met when the world's democracies work together."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.