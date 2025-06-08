Taiwan Athletics Open: Rohit clinches javelin gold; Vithya Ramraj wins women’s 400m hurdles

Taipei, June 8 (IANS) India’s impressive run at the Taiwan Athletics Open continued as Rohit Yadav clinched gold in the men’s javelin throw on the second day of the event while Vithya Ramraj claimed the top spot on the podium in the women’s 400m hurdles here on Sunday.

Rohit, a two-time national champion, secured the gold medal with a throw of 74.42 metres. He began with an initial attempt of 71.46 metres, placing him second after the first round. The 24-year-old athlete then moved into the lead with a second throw of 74.25 metres, before solidifying his top position with a final throw of 74.42 metres, which earned him the gold medal.

In the women’s 400m hurdles, Vithya claimed the gold medal after clocking 56.53 seconds, taking India’s gold medal tally in the athletics meet to eight. Meanwhile, fellow Indian athlete Yashas Palaksha secured the silver medal in the same event.

In the men’s 800m event, Krishan Kumar clinched the gold medal with a championship record time of 1:48.46 seconds. National record holder Mohammed Afsal had qualified for the final but did not start (DNS).

Earlier, Olympian Jyothi Yarraji won the women’s 100m hurdles with a time of 12.99 seconds as India secured six gold medals on the opening day of the Taiwan Athletics Open on Saturday.

In the men's 110m hurdles, Tejas Shirse came first in 13.52 seconds to claim the gold medal, winning with a tailwind of +1.5 as compared to 1.067 m/s. Yuan Kai Hsieh of Taiwan finished second in 13.72 seconds.

In the men's triple jump, Aboobacker came first with a leap of 16.21m, which he achieved in the third turn.

Pooja set a competition record (CR) of 4:11.63 to win the women's 1500 metres, bettering the old record of 4:15.81. Jon Su Gyong of PR Korea finished second in 4:28.03 while Hiu Tung Tsang of Hong Kong came third in 4:34.92.

The Indian women's 4x100m relay team of Sudheeksha Vadluri, Sneha Sathyanarayana Shanuvalli, Abinaya Rajarajan, and Nithya Gandhe set a competition record (CR) of 44.07, improving on the old record of 44.50 seconds.

The men's 4x100m relay team bagged the sixth gold for India, finishing the race in 38.75 seconds.

