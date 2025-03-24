Tahira Kashyap shares a sweet moment of a deer bowing to her in thanks for biscuits

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Tahira Kashyap took to social media to share an adorable and heartwarming moment of capturing a deer bowing to her in gratitude for some biscuits.

The sweet interaction at Nara Deer Park has left fans touched by the simplicity of the gesture and the reminder of the beauty of gratitude in nature. Kashyap reflected on the moment, drawing a parallel between the deer’s silent act of thankfulness and the importance of showing gratitude in everyday life. She shared how this encounter reminded her of the power of kindness and the small, often overlooked moments that carry a deep meaning.

Sharing glimpses from her trip to Kyoto, a city in Japan, Tahira wrote in the caption, “Kyoto was simple living at its best. Stayed at a Ryokan which is a traditional Japanese inn with tatami mats. The same area turns into a bedroom at night with cozy bedding. The bath was a soothing hot tub made of bamboo. The food was traditional and simple too.”

The author added, “We went to Inari temple, which was gorgeous. A long, beautiful hike of around 16k steps to the top through thousands of Tori’s ( orange gates) Got my little one some Japanese hair accessories from a small shop at Senso-ji temple. Also got many rice cakes from there. The nara dear park had us swarmed by deer who bow down in gratitude for the biscuits they get. Something to learn from them too, a thankful heart. My take away from the trip- compassion, cleanliness, mutual respect and calmness. At Kyoto we stayed at Yachiyo, Nanzenji Fukuchicho. #kyoto #japan #springbreak.”

In the images and videos, Tahira Kashyap is seen feeding the deer at Nara Deer Park, capturing the serene and heartwarming moments of her interaction with the animals. She also shared glimpses of her surroundings, posting photos of her room and the delicious food she enjoyed during her visit. Additionally, she posed with the friendly locals.

Tahira Kashyap, who is currently enjoying a spring break in Kyoto, also posted photos from the popular theme park, Tokyo DisneySea.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.