Tabu is all smiles as she aces her selfie game

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Bollywood star Tabu has taken her selfie game a notch higher as she shared a picture of herself flaunting a smile.

Tabu took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a mirror selfie. In the picture Tabu is seen holding her phone, where the camera lenses are prominently visible in the foreground, while her face, partially obscured by the phone, is seen in the reflection.

She has a soft smile and a natural, relaxed expression. The dim yellow light gives a golden touch to the picture.

Last week, the actress showcased her perfect camera skills as she took some breathtaking clicks of picturesque locales. She shared a string of images she clicked in Mumbai, Budapest, Koh Samui and New York. One photograph also featured a mirror selfie of the actress.

The star did not write any caption, but dropped several hashtags such as #Cameralove, #PhotographyFeed, #Mumbai, #Budapest, #KohSamui and #NewYork.

On the acting front, the actress is a part of Akshay Kumar's horror comedy "Bhooth Bangla," which also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani. It is directed by Priyadarshan.

Making the announcement on social media, Tabu had dropped a picture of the clapperboard with "Bhooth Bangla" written on it.

She captioned the post: "Hum yahan bandh hain (We are locked inside)"

The actress will not be returning for the sequel of the 2019 film “De De Pyaar De”. However, actors Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are set to reunite. They will reprise their roles from the first film.

“De De Pyaar De”, which was directed by Akiv Ali, also featured Javed Jaffrey, Jimmy Sheirgill, Alok Nath and Kumud Mishra. The film follows the chaos that occurs when a middle-aged NRI and would-be divorce is smitten by a young woman almost half his age and introduces her to his family, including his ex-wife and children.

Tabu was last seen on the big screen in “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha”, a romantic thriller film written and directed by Neeraj Pandey. It stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in their ninth film together alongside Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.